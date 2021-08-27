Crikey
Scroll to top

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your Crikey account.

Continue with Google
Continue with Facebook
Or use your email
Show
Reset forgotten password or Send me an access token

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: [email protected] or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.

Get Access Code.

Enter your email address and Crikey will send a Verification Code
 
Enter the Verification Code sent to
to confirm your account.
The Verification Code will expire in 1 hour.
 

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: [email protected] or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.
Crikey Talks

Inside the Pandemic

Let’s find our bearings in this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Crikey’s Janine Perrett and Amber Schultz, will be joined by one of Australia’s leading authorities on infection and immunity. Professor Peter Doherty shared the 1996 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology for discovering the nature of cellular immune defence, and is the author of a new book entitled – An insider’s plague year.

Peter and his colleagues at the Doherty Institute have been at the forefront of the research and study of this highly infectious coronavirus. They are currently working with the federal government in assisting with official modelling to fill in those missing numbers from the four-stage plan.

He will be sharing insights into his new book and the role that science now plays in working with government to create effective health guidelines and policies.

What would you like to ask Peter about COVID-19, the pandemic, Australia’s response, and the way forward? The two most thoughtful questions will win a copy of the book at the end of the webinar.

Subscribe Now

Speakers

Amber Schultz Associate Editor

Amber Schultz

Associate Editor @AmberMaySchultz
Amber previously worked for Nine News and The Age and created student comedy talk show The Struggle. She was a Young Walkley finalist, Jacoby-Walkley scholar, and won an Ossie Our Watch award. Amber holds a Masters in International Relations and Journalism and is fluent in Spanish.
Janine Perrett Columnist

Janine Perrett

Columnist @PerrettReport
Janine Perrett is a journalist, broadcaster and commentator on business and politics. She has four decades of experience working in newspapers, radio and TV, here and in the US.
Peter Doherty Laureate Professor

Peter Doherty

Laureate Professor
Professor Peter Doherty shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1996 with Swiss colleague Rolf Zinkernagel, for their discovery of how the immune system recognises virus-infected cells.

Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12

And join our upcoming Crikey Talks
Join Now

Upcoming events

Is the right side winning?

Online 9 September 21 • 12:00pm AEST
Inside the world of extremist thought. Society’s fringe dwellers are on the march. Armed by social media, private messaging apps and dog whistles from the rich and powerful, many forms of right-wing extremism are growing. Join Crikey’s Janine Perrett, Beyond Barriers’s Jeff Schoep, Macquarie Uni’s Lise Waldek, and journalist Tom Ravlic, as they take your questions on the rise of extremism.
Learn More

Be a Crikey Talks speaker

Are you a subject matter expert? Are you an author launching a new book? We are keen to hear from thought-leaders who are happy to chat with Crikey journos and speak to the hottest topics and issues of the day concerning politics, environment, media, business, health and culture. Just send an email to Crikey Talks with your details, and we will be in touch.

Share this event with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this event along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details