As some critics have pointed out, while anti-lockdown protesters and their media and political enablers were lamenting the death of freedom in Australia, Afghans were trying to flee a far more real and permanent threat to freedom in the form of the medieval Taliban.

Those illegally gathering in the name of freedom here were fascinating for their lack of clear characterisation. Their ranks include Nazis trying to recruit people with "qui" placards, people with the mindset of Craig Kelly and George Christensen et al, that freedom is for white people, sovereign-citizen-types who reflexively and erroneously cite Magna Carta if they’re ever told to do anything they don’t want to, religious fundamentalists who only need prayer to stay safe from COVID, adherents of various conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxers, left-wing chancers looking for a cause to grab onto, and actual ordinary people left without jobs because of lockdowns. Soixante-huitards they ain’t.

Those of us who marched -- in vast numbers -- against Australia’s participation in the Bush administration’s Middle East ventures nearly two decades ago, including against the fabrications of John Howard and Alexander Downer to justify the illegal invasion of Iraq, might compare and contrast how far protests have fallen, in light of the final vindication this month of those who opposed the Afghanistan and Iraq follies.