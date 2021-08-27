Leslie Cannold has had enough of being even-handed and presenting Both Sides Now. She wants to cut to the chase: what's the right way to go? In her new column, Dr Cannold brings her ethical training to everyday dilemmas. Send your questions to [email protected] with "Dear Leslie" in the subject line. She might even reply...

Dear Leslie,

I work as a journalist for a large multinational media company (no prizes for guessing which one). I’m well paid and enjoy my work and the minor celebrity it provides. The only problem is the increasingly grotesque political and social views of my employer, many of which are used as clickbait to attract right-wing audiences. My heart says I should find another job, but my head and mortgage tell me to ignore my conscience and stay put. Any advice?