Australian police will be given an arsenal of new hacking powers after both the government and Labor voted to pass a controversial bill that failed to include some of the protections that the parliament’s security committee called for.

Federal parliament voted to pass the Surveillance Legislation Amendment (Identify and Disrupt) bill on Wednesday. When enacted, the law will introduce three new warrants:

A data disruption warrant, which gives the police the power to modify, add, copy, or delete data to stop and inhibit crimes

A network activity warrant, which allows access devices and networks belonging to suspected criminals

An account takeover warrant, which commandeers a suspect’s online accounts to gather evidence for an investigation.

The law, which was passed with support from both major parties but not from the Greens or One Nation, was given the tick of approval from the bipartisan Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS), pending 33 suggested changes.