If the owners of Bower Bird Records knew that vinyl was trendy again, they were choosing to ignore that fact. They had no online presence, and clearly made no active effort to get collectors' items, famous reissues or new releases.

If you happened upon a genuinely famous masterpiece like Fulfillingness' First Finale in their West Perth store (long gone as far as I can tell), it was as pleasant a surprise to them as it was to you, and records that set you back more than $15 were equally rare. That was where I started collecting LPs about a decade ago, and might explain what I value about them.

I’d been apart from my collection since moving to Melbourne in 2017, until last September when some dear friends organised to post them back to me. These 700 or so records have been my most reliable source of escape from lockdown in the months since.