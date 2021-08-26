With no rivalry from The Voice on Seven, Nine's The Block staggered to 917,000 viewers for a national top 10 finish. No love for The Bachelor, though, with its 554,000 a heartbreaker for Ten.

Over on the ABC, the viewers clearly have Question Everything pegged. Last night's 656,000 was a telling loss following last week's 831,000 debut. When the audience doesn't return for the second ep in similar numbers, especially with a strong lead-in like Hard Quiz (871,000 nationally last night), you know it's a bit of a flop -- no question about that!

RFDS now seems to be embedded on Seven, attracting a sturdy 813,000, and on Seven/7mate Day 1 of the Paralympics initially drew 540,000 before an evening audience of 490,000. The Paralympics continue tonight -- noon to 4pm on Seven, then 4pm to 11.30pm on 7mate -- and like the Olympics earlier this month, it's a pleasure to watch genuine competition and not the occasional histrionics of the AFL and NRL.