What do you do when nobody wants your coal? Hire some consultants to find something to do with it, of course.

The government is seeking market research on “low emissions uses of coal” as part of a $20 million scheme announced by Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Resources Minister Keith Pitt to “diversify” Australia’s resources export market.

It raises the question: are there any uses for coal other than burning it? Pitt and Taylor seem determined to pay consultants to find out.