One of Australia’s largest disability service providers Disability Services Australia (DSA) has gone into voluntary administration following financial constraints compounded by COVID-19.

National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants and support companies have said the government has been slow to act to offer support throughout the pandemic, particularly in the early days.

But how much of an impact the pandemic had on DSA isn’t clear. One advocate has said its business and operational model is outdated. DSA employs hundreds of people with disabilities to work in a warehouse offering packing services, and runs villa complexes for people to live in.