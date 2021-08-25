The consulting firm that pocketed $11 million from the government’s botched vaccine rollout -- and kept the details of the contract secret for eight months -- has rewarded its partners with an 18% pay rise.

The Morrison government gave PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) a 12-month contract in December to act as a “delivery partner” for the vaccine rollout. But the details of the contract were kept secret for months after the Health Department revealed it was “mistakenly” left off the AusTender website.

On Tuesday PwC announced its partners will take home an 18% increase in profits off the back of a boom in business, thanks in part to the soaring amount of work coming from the government during the COVID-19 recovery. This is despite the firm slashing jobs during the pandemic and receiving more than a dozen sexual harassment and serious misconduct complaints.