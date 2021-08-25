The hypocrisy of many high-profile anti-lockdown advocates is easy to spot.

Craig Kelly -- for the moment allied with Clive Palmer on an anti-lockdown platform -- says "the freedoms that were once the birthright of every Australian" have been "stolen". But Kelly's concern about "endless authoritarian lockdowns, the emergence of a police state" is recent indeed. To this day his website boasts of the government's expansion of surveillance laws and greater powers for the government for biosecurity and border control.

Kelly has also repeatedly attacked the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia by arguing that Indigenous prisoners die at lower rates than non-Indigenous prisoners, refusing to acknowledge they are 13 times more likely to be incarcerated in the first place.