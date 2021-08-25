There’s a lot of talk in Perth right now about the man who has been chosen to oversee the state’s royal commission into alleged money laundering inside Crown’s WA casino.

Former Supreme Court justice Neville Owen was chosen by the McGowan government in March to oversee the inquiry into the gaming giant after last year’s damning Bergin report.

The commission is examining the state's regulatory framework including “any actual or perceived conflicts of interest” by officers involved in casino regulation.