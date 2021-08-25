A major overhaul of electoral laws which will raise the barrier to entry for minor parties and limit early voting is set to pass the lower house after the Labor caucus decided to back it.

This month the Morrison government introduced four bills, including one which would require political parties to have 1500 rather than 500 members, and cracks down on party names. And it wants them passed ASAP. This morning Coalition senators moved to get them rammed through in this sitting.

But the bills have been met with outrage from both crossbench MPs and senators -- and upstart parties.