The Honourable Dr Brad Pettitt MLC is the last Green left in the WA Parliament, and even then he only just scraped in to the upper house in the March 2021 election.

Why the virtual wipeout of the Greens? “The State election was a COVID election,” is Pettitt’s simple explanation.

And he is concerned that a similar result will be replicated at the federal election: “The danger for the Greens is that we will see a repeat of what happened in WA.”