Seven’s night, even before the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics added icing on the cake -- it averaged 953,000 from about 9.15 until late. That was after The Voice averaged 1.66 million, after Home and Away averaged 1.08 million -- the top two most watched non-news programs. The most-watched news programs were of course Seven’s.

Nine’s The Block on 860,000 just can’t get out of its own way. Australian Survivor on Ten, 850,000. Two formulaic programs where the audience knows what happens, but just not who gets the loot -- and these days viewers don’t really care. (For The Block there’s only one night of caring: Sunday.)

Today there are four hours of the Paralympics on Seven, and a total of nine hours in two blocks on 7mate -- first during the day and then from 4pm.