The Voice managed 1.68 million nationally -- 1.11 million in the metros and 569,000 in the regions (which has been its underlying strength this time out). Nine’s The Block on 880,000 nationally was 800,000 short of The Voice, and just behind Australian Survivor on Ten with 888,000. Have You Been Paying Attention, also on Ten, managed 894,000.

The opening ceremony for the Paralympics on Seven from 9.15pm was a highlight; The Cheap Seats on Ten was a low. Last night also featured the first of a Four Corners two-parter about Fox News and Trump, which pulled in 843,000. (For amusement, check the hissy fit in The Australian this morning.)

Breakfast had Sunrise on 500,000 national and 289,000 metro; Today, 370,000 and 259,000, and News Breakfast, 346,000 and 223,000.