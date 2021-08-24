Good for what Ailes you So the ABC and The Australian are going at it over the role Fox News played in perpetuating the "big lie" that former US president Donald Trump actually won last November's election, and the whole debate has become a giant horseshoe.

Four Corners argues Fox had better journalistic standards under Roger Ailes -- the former media adviser to every Republican president between Richard Nixon and George Bush Sr, the man who wrote to George W Bush days after 9/11 to encourage him to use the "harshest possible measures", and who left the network after a series of allegations of sexual harassment in 2016. The Australian counters with the observations that Ailes was "notoriously hardline" and "forced out in 2016".

A separate shout-out to Chris Kenny for employing whatever keyboard shortcut gives us his column to attack the ABC for following the "same old script", which is probably the funniest thing he's managed since that time he did a Sky News segment and wrote a column claiming ABC presenters Kate Evans and Cassie McCullagh joked on air about “murdering conservatives”, when in fact it was a joke about art “conservators” as part of a murder mystery they were reviewing.