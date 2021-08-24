Short-termism risks being the unflattering policy legacy left by COVID-19, and we are seeing its symptoms every single day. It doesn’t matter what party is in power, or which leader is fronting the microphone. This is enveloping decision-making across politics, borders and issues.
And the long-term consequences for a post-COVID world economy could be devastating.
Borders opened and closed. Definitions of “essential personnel” made and then changed. Properties split by boundary lines. A complex and unclear vaccine message. Herd immunity 70%. No, 80%. No, 70%. Leaky hotel quarantine. (But we can’t seem to build quarantine quarters elsewhere that might fix that.)
The changing sands of policy is not reflective of an agility brought on by a pandemic. It looks much more like butt-saving short-term political pronouncements to stave off today’s crisis, without any real thought to tomorrow, and next week, and next year, and next decade.
Of course, decisions around curfews and local government areas and restrictions need to be flexible, but the response to this growing crisis needs to envelop more than a daily tally. Take the impact on mental health services. Self-harm and suicide attempts in school-aged children is rising. Adults are grappling with unemployment and lost businesses. Families are separated by political policies and states. Face-timing an anxious child at boarding school or university for months on end needs to be addressed.
What are we materially doing then, in policy terms, to improve the resources and access to those wanting help?
Teenagers are now waiting more than a year for psychology sessions. The policy response is to increase the government rebate to allow an individual more sessions. But the number of psychologists remains the same so the queue just gets longer.
Look at our childcare centres where some toddlers now believe human faces come masked. Workers are seeing a mass loss of socialising skills among this group, as well as a growing lack of self-confidence and increased shyness. What’s the impact of that in years to come, and what might we do about it?
Governments used to have big, bold policy ideas to advance the nation. We might not have supported individual programs, but their aim was to work beyond tomorrow. Gough Whitlam’s reform agenda changed the fabric of our nation: the extension of publicly funded health care; the first environmental legislation; the birth of the Australia Council; building the National Gallery; abolition of university fees and a 25% jump in higher education participation; the supporting mother’s benefit.
Policies such as no-fault divorce and public housing aren’t dreamed up to fit a Twitter feed before a morning press conference. Nor was privatisation or the response to Mabo or compulsory superannuation, or even — more recently — the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
But government now appears to have vacated the space of long-term policymaking, as evidenced by a host of areas such as climate change and the space race. Bold planning, it seems, is old-fashioned and too risky.
It’s not just Labor. Consider the bold move of John Howard in ridding our communities of guns. Can you imagine any government now having the guts to do that, to take on its own party and strategically change the narrative?
Those attributes — guts, strategy, long-term thinking — seem to be missing from Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s tool kit. And it’s no different at a state level, whether you’re listening to the Liberal Gladys Berejiklian in New South Wales or Labor’s Annastacia Palaszczuk in Queensland.
It’s government before lunch, with no real assessment or commitment to what might follow. But on any prognosis, it will prompt indigestion well into the future.
Ahh the halcyon days of Gough Whitlam. Bold, forward moving, times in the History of Australia.
Hawke, Keating – glory days for Labor.
I struggle to think fondly of Howard, but most politicians of the pre 2000 era actually stood for something that included the national interest.
I literally cannot stand any of them right now, the state ALP leaders right now are the crème de la crème of ordinary and self serving.
Morrison, well I’ll reserve judgement until we emerge from this permanent emergency we are currently in.
We should concede the Guns Buyback to John Howard as an achievement in the big picture.
It is a total myth that John Howard was bold or courageous in bringing in gun restrictions after the Port Arthur mass murder. At the time, public opinion polls were running over 80% in favour of tighter gun laws. He had absolutely no choice, even if some of the rubes and rednecks in his own base didn’t like it.
His “courage” was on show in the outline of that bulletproof vest he wore to front “his battlers”/fellow Australians at that rally in Sale, June ’96.
I think you have forgotten Tim Fischer who was the man behind the gun reforms. He stood up to Australia’s gun lobby, rural and regional Australians who were livid at the prospect of surrendering their weapons. John Howard played a much smaller role.
“[It was] Tim Fischer who was the man behind the gun reforms” – good point!
I can’t believe you have reserve judgment on $cotty who has proven himself to be the worse PM Australia has ever had. Unbelievable!
Labor tried bold policy in 2019. Is still battling PTSD
Yes Steven I couldn’t agree more .If we had clawed back some of profligate burdens of Negative gearing ,franking credits and capital gains we would have had slowed the home unaffordability and less massive overall debt.Not to mention a more credible climate change policy.It is clear that even rampant corruption of pork barrelling and incompetence of the federal LNP the two party preferred needle barely shifts
When the majority of Liberal pollies have multiple houses/whateverin their growing portfolio they will never vote against negative gearing.
A good article. I fear the road we are being led down by the political class. Trouble is that the electorate have become to accept crap from politicians as the normal. With disasters around , expectation would be that someone would stand up and be a leader for the common good. But that looks unlikely to happen. I feel for the future generations.
Madonna – “Short term thinking”?
What other sort is there – according to our media – especially the part where you used to churn out what you did for a living?
“Negative gearing”? What a “great idea” when that it was industrialised by Howard-Costello – applauded by your Murdoch press in particular? …. So our kids will be locked out of future home ownership – but what a great idea back then?
Ditto tax-payer subsidised “franking credits” – to share-holders not paying tax, to get “tax back” – what a great Howard idea of Howard-Costello, to buy votes – back then in 2001?
“The wars in Afghanistan/Iraq”? Fantastic – according to your old alumni?
Why not give us a piece on the influence of the media – in the way it has made these politicians gun-shy now.
Starting with the way Murdoch media (your dear old alma mater) and the way it has reduced politics to a <24 hour news cycle – the sort of thing you and yours did at Rupert’s Curry or Maul?
The way it misrepresents reality to suit it’s/Rupert’s political agenda?
The long term consequences of the sort of “news” you and yours generated?
An “insiders view” if you will – on the sort of history stuff you don’t seem to want to reflect now.
“Short-termism risks being the unflattering policy legacy left by COVID-19”? This phenomenon is that recent?
Well said
Covid lockdown policy is a tension between small businesses surviving, 80% close within 5 years of opening and the health and deaths of nurses and teachers with 4 to 6 years of training, doctors with 8 years of training.
Can Australia afford to sicken and kill its trained workforce to allow sick businesses to limp along
I propose that your kids are sacrificed first