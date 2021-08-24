Scott Morrison wants Australia to come out of its cave. Yesterday, the first of a new sitting fortnight, the prime minister repeatedly hammered a message of returning to freedom, of living with the virus once 70%-80% of adults are vaccinated.

“The national plan we have developed and agreed is our pathway to living with this virus. That is our goal, to live with this virus, not to live in fear of it," he said.

He wants Australia to shift its thinking, cast aside the fixation with case numbers and doughnut days and start viewing hospitalisations and deaths as the key metrics for COVID success. In other words "COVID zero" is dead, at least as far as Canberra is concerned.