AFGHANISTAN

Lessons unlearnt #1: the US government’s own report on its failures in Afghanistan. Lessons unlearnt #2: former joint chiefs head who advocated for surge and nation-building admits he was wrong (and Biden had it right).

Europe still has no plan for handling refugees, leaving it vulnerable to countries like Turkey and Belarus who will exploit them. TV commentators spruiking forever wars, strangely, don’t reveal their defence industry ties. From American Conservative: the reaction to Biden’s withdrawal shows the right and the media have learnt nothing.

And who paid the price for America’s disastrous policies? Not the perpetrators, not anyone in the US — except whistleblowers.