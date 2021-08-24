One of the most powerful lobby groups in the country insists it is not trying to "gag" a whistleblower despite demanding he stop talking to the media and hand over his correspondence with journalists.

ClubsNSW has sought an injunction to stop Troy Stolz, a former anti-money laundering compliance auditor, from speaking to the media while it sues him for blowing the whistle on alleged money laundering operations that used the state’s poker machines.

In a Federal Court hearing on Monday the gambling group said recent comments made by Stolz to the media, including Crikey, were an attempt to “improperly interfere” with the case.