In a move that surprised literally no one, crossbench MP Craig Kelly has announced he will contest the next federal election as leader of the United Australia Party (UAP).

UAP's initial focus will be opposing lockdowns and other anti-COVID measures, but now that Kelly is on board what does the party's broader agenda look like?

Luckily, Crikey satirist Tom Red knows a bloke from the pub, who knows a woman on Telegram, who knows a bloke on the deep web who shared the following leak of the party's upcoming platform.