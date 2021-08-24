On Monday, two of the most blustering forces in Australian politics combined to contest the next federal election. Former Liberal MP Craig Kelly announced that he was joining Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party as its parliamentary leader. The party, the pair said, would contest every seat in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It’s a match made in heaven -- if your idea of heaven is two loudmouthed buffoons who have spent the pandemic undermining Australians’ belief in the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and spruiking unproved or disproved treatments.

Politically there’s not much to suggest that their union will be anything but a political fizzer. Regardless of whether Palmer’s spend sank Labor in the 2019 election, the mining magnate’s unprecedented $80 million election spend was unable to achieve its primary goal of electing even a single candidate.