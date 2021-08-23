More than a million for a second week for The Block (1.08 million) might indicate that the ageing format is recovering favour. On the other hand, the remake of The Voice on Seven with its 1.75 million viewers -- another Sunday with more than 1.7 million viewers -- tells us the real winner on several levels. Australian Survivor averaged 861,000 -- back in third of the so-called reality programs on commercial TV and good for Ten.

The Newsreader on the ABC got 744,000 after 819,000 for the debut. Earnest, worthy, dull?

Insiders -- a half hour grilling of ScoMo by Speersy -- 767,000. Observant viewers may have noticed that was more than The Newsreader. Different timeslots and all, but news and current affairs and bloody sports go hand in hand, especially the grilling of a floundering political leader.