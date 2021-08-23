Concerns are emerging about the impact successive and prolonged lockdowns are having on children.

Mental health services are at capacity in several states, Victoria has reported an increase in young adult suicide, and experts fear that depriving kids of play time and preschool may delay physical and social development.

Diagnoses delayed for behavioural difficulties

Studies from Australia, Spain and China showed an increase in depressive symptoms and a decrease in life satisfaction among children and adolescents. In Victoria, eight girls under 18 died by suicide between January and July, compared with three in the same period in 2019.