Today, in hard lockdown in Sydney’s 12 local government areas “of concern”, we’re going to start discovering what happens when scolds on Facebook community groups are powered by media hot takes to overwhelm public policy.

We’re at the meta-message point of disease control -- from messaging (Stay At Home!), to compliance (Police!) to message reinforcement to show it’s serious (Army! Big Fines!). Now authorities are messaging the messengers that they’re serious about being serious.

Law of diminishing returns, meet the 24-hour news cycle.