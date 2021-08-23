Corporate Australia has been making an absolute motza over the past year -- in dire contrast to workers, who have watched their real incomes deteriorate so much they're unlikely to make it back to 2019 real wage levels until the late 2020s.

And despite the self-congratulatory hype from company managements and boards (and a lot of "analysis" in the business media) the reasons for the surge in profits are unrelated to managerial ability. Instead, they're record prices for iron ore and copper and higher oil prices, JobKeeper (and higher JobSeeker) payments, the HomeBuilder boost for housing, and low-cost borrowing from the Reserve Bank.

The JobKeeper windfall for companies -- at least $4.6 billion -- and refusal to repay it has helped companies across the country pay out dividends, buy back shares and, in the case of the Commonwealth Bank’s Matt Comyn, Seven West Media’s James Warburton and South Cross Austereo’s Grant Blackley, give performance bonuses to executives.