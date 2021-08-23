There is no stronger evidence of the need to completely overhaul how Australia goes to war than the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan.
Yet former prime minister John Howard declares he would do it all again.
At present the power to take us to war lies solely in the hands of the prime minister, with the Parliament having no say whatsoever. But transparency and accountability to Parliament are critical if disasters like the Afghanistan war are not to be repeated.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.