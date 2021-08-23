On Wednesday afternoon I spent 90 minutes on a video call with local United Nations workers trapped in Kabul, asking about their conditions and any message they want to send Australia and our prime minister.

They are in terrible danger because they have been part of nation-building programs sponsored by Australia and other Western nations, and the Taliban plan to hunt and kill them.

When asked who they are looking to for assistance, they replied that the UN had been utterly useless and provided no support whatsoever. Funding organisations are uncontactable, foreign embassies have closed and they have no knowledge of who to apply to, where and how.