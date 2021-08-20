Administrators of the encrypted messaging app Telegram were booting off a gradually increasing number of jihadist channels at the same time as the Islamist regime of the Taliban was taking control of Afghanistan.

Telegram has an account called "ISIS Watch" on which it advises how many Islamic State-linked jihadi groups or channels it has kicked off its services.

European law enforcement body Europol began a joint referral program with Telegram in 2019 to remove accounts that were being used by IS adherents to plan and execute acts of extreme violence when it became clear that jihadists had taken to using the platform. Telegram's encryption allows members to hide from intelligence agencies.