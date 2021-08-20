Christians: The urgent case for Jesus In our world. Greg Sheridan. Allen & Unwin

At the end of the week when the Taliban rode into Kabul, shattering the neocon dream of a revived self-confident West, there is surely something grimly funny about the publication of a book by Greg Sheridan on the need for the world to be more Christian.

This is a man who spent years in the early 2000s spruiking for one war after the next, fizzing on being in "the new Rome" of Washington DC, telling Christian war opponents to "keep taking the tablets!"