Do you remember that time an Iraqi journalist threw his shoes at George W. Bush's head? That doesn't happen every day.

Less well remembered is the context behind this incident. It was December 2008. Barack Obama had just been elected president. As a parting gift, President Bush flew to Baghdad to sign the Status of Forces Agreement that locked in the timeline for withdrawal of American troops from Iraq.

In 2011, as the clock ticked down on the final departure date, President Obama negotiated with Iraqi officials to leave a residual force for stabilisation and contingency purposes. The Iraqis did not agree. So America left.