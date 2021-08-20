Remember the National COVID-19 Commission? Scott Morrison’s hand-picked group of business leaders who were supposed to help guide us through the pandemic, but disappeared from view after talking up a gas-led recovery?

Australia’s response to the pandemic has had plenty of success stories. But there are several of people, bodies or solutions dragged by the Morrison government into the spotlight, framed as central to our pandemic response, only to either spectacularly under-deliver, or quietly exit the stage.

The COVID Commission

Scott Morrison quietly dissolved the National COVID-19 Commission in May, declaring the “emergency” part of the pandemic was over, in a statement that aged like Bush on the USS Abraham Lincoln.