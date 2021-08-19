For all the talk of a near-miraculous rebound in the economy this year before the current COVID outbreak, with unemployment reaching 5% and high hopes for a swift fall to the low 4s, it turns out workers weren't sharing the joy.

Yesterday's wage price index figure for the June quarter -- before the east coast was plunged into its current protracted Delta nightmare, back when we were patting ourselves on the back about how quickly we'd recovered -- was truly awful. It showed a 1.7% annual rise in the 2020-21 financial year.

OK, so it wasn't flash, you might think -- but awful? Well, inflation for the year was 3.8%, driven by what is expected -- and certainly hoped -- to be a temporary spike in prices. With wages growing at 1.7%, it means Australian workers' real wages fell 2.1%. It was the largest cut in the purchasing power of their wages since the GST was introduced.