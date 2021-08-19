While Nine won the night from Seven because the latter didn’t have an episode of The Voice, the most watched program last night was the first ep of the new series of Hard Quiz on the ABC -- 1.01 million tuned in, which made it the second most watched program after Seven’s Home and Away with 1.1 million. Meanwhile The Block on Nine edged up to 923,000 without The Voice on Seven.

The ABC started Question Everything -- it is a lot like Win rhe Week (to my horror, a lot of forced laughing). It averaged 831,000 which was OK, but lost 169,000 viewers from Hard Quiz. How many viewers will return next week? Seven’s RFDS fell to 898,000 for the second ep, down 13% from the 1.03 million a week ago. That’s still solid. The Bachelor on Ten -- 583,000 -- which is sort of like another thumbs down from the demographic.

Breakfast had Sunrise on 477,000 national and 274,000 metro; Today, 357,000 and 251,000; News Breakfast, 347,000 and 230,000.