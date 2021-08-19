The quiet American Who is the mystery man at the heart of the recent lockdown in the Northern Territory? The trajectory of his journey -- the US to Sydney to Canberra to Darwin -- was suggestive. Why did he swing by Canberra? There's nothing to indicate he left the airport during his six-hour layover in the nation's capital, but perhaps the CCTV footage the NT has requested would reveal him sitting next to a man in a trench coat reading a newspaper, staring straight ahead but talking? Why the reluctance to disclose his vaccination status? Was he willing to provide only his name and serial number? Was his trip to Katherine just a quick break before heading to Pine Gap?

Alas, it's been confirmed that of the two things he could've been, spy or defence contractor, he was the less exciting one, with Defence confirming he worked for an "unnamed contractor". "It could be BAE, Raytheon, Lockheed, take your pick," a tipster on the ground told us.

Of course the much more immediate concern is vaccination rates in the NT's Indigenous communities. "The information coming out of western New South Wales, combined with the low and slow rollout here, has got people very scared," our tipster said.