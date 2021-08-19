Australia will offer 3000 humanitarian visas for people fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan. Yesterday Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Australia would not expand its refugee program to take more.

“COVID has meant that the process of running our refugee and humanitarian program, like all of our visa programs, have been running at lower levels,” Morrison said.

Meanwhile, just 26 people left Kabul on a military evacuation flight with space for more than 100. Despite months of calls for such a flight, it landed after Kabul had fallen by which time the security situation was too perilous for many people to get to the airport.