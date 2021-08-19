Qantas is the second large employer of Australian workers to say it will do what Scott Morrison won’t: mandate COVID vaccinations for its workforce.

Every employer in the country is asking the same questions: can I force my staff to get vaccines? Or what if I don’t and vaccinated employees refuse to come to work if unvaccinated staff are present? Can I be sued if they, or customers, catch COVID from an employee who refused?

If you’re into singularly unhelpful advice there are plenty of places you can get it. You could try divining what you should do from the words of our leader. Two weeks ago, as SPC became the first big company to announce compulsory vaccination for its workers, the prime minister was clear: “We do not have a mandatory vaccination policy in this country.”