As lockdowns grow and tighten, each of us is forced to confront something fundamental about just who we are. So -- are you a gamer or a shamer?

Do you applaud, facilitate (or just turn a blind eye) to friends, family, neighbours attempting to game the system, to carve themselves out a bit of slack through loopholes to make lockdown a little more bearable? Or are you prim and proper, shaming and blaming, conscious that we’re all just an incautious cough or a poorly worn mask away from disaster? Or worse, a firm talking-to from a premier?

Where the gamer delights in socially distanced pairs and households, strolling from takeaway to takeaway through the narrow streets of Fitzroy or Bondi, the shamer sees a drunken stumble to the hell of community transmission.