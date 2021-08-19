The pandemic isn’t going away any time soon, but the world is on the right path to manage COVID-19 and set itself up for future emergencies.

Winner of the 1996 joint Nobel Prize for medicine, 1997 Australian of the Year, medical researcher and immunologist Professor Peter Doherty -- who had Melbourne’s Doherty Institute named after him for his achievements -- spoke to Crikey columnist Janine Perrett and associate editor Amber Schultz on what more can be done, where Australia went wrong, and the importance of pandemic preparedness in the latest Crikey Talks subscribers' event.

What went wrong with our vaccine rollout?

Australia’s vaccine rollout has been disastrous. But in mid-2020, things were looking OK. We had a deal to manufacture AstraZeneca onshore, the University of Queensland was developing a vaccine, and we had deals with Novavax and Pfizer. Where did it all go wrong?