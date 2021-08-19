As the Taliban called for calm in a press conference, a single photograph became a defining moment: a US military aircraft, with a usual capacity of 134, stacked with 640 fearful Afghans fleeing persecution from their deadly new leadership.

But when an Australian Defence Force aircraft that can take 128 people left Kabul yesterday it had more than 100 empty seats. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has committed to resettling 3000 Afghans, but allies like the UK, the US and Canada have committed to take 20,000 each. What gives?

Foreign planes flying out of Afghanistan have started landing at home carrying citizens and Afghans. As Australia evacuated 26 people, Germany took 131, and a Dutch flight departed with 40 on board. Among the 26 on the ADF plane were Australians, Afghans with approved visas and one foreign official.