Regional TV and metro radio group Southern Cross will resume dividends after a lift in earnings. The five cents a share is the first payout to shareholders for more than a year, but like so many other companies, there was help -- a lot of help -- from the Morrison government for this recovery in profit.
A note in the announcement hints at the government largesse:
The group reported revenues of $528.6 million, a decrease of 2.1% on the prior year revenues of $540.2 million, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“EBITDA”) of $125.9 million, an increase of 16.4% on prior year EBITDA, (before loss on assets held for sale), of $108.2 million.
