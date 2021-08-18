As the 20-year war against the Taliban ends in inglorious defeat, a new book about Australian military engagement in Afghanistan reveals hitherto unknown details of alleged war crimes committed by elite soldiers.

Rogue Forces was written by ABC journalist Mark Willacy, who won a Gold Walkley award in 2020 for a Four Corners investigation into alleged atrocities, suspected cover-ups and deep cultural problems within Australia’s special forces while based in Afghanistan.

The most shocking revelation was the unprovoked shooting of a disabled Afghan civilian by a group of soldiers, all of which is captured on video footage from a nearby soldier’s helmet cam.