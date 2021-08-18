When the world's top climate scientists announced last week that Australia's climate was becoming more extreme and would get even worse, Australian media took note.

Then, almost immediately, they moved on.

The first part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's sixth assessment report evaluates the physical science of climate change. It is horrific reading. It found that global warming could push temperatures to 1.5 degrees beyond pre-industrial levels. Fires, droughts and floods are expected to get worse. Australia's climate has already been become warmer, drier and wetter. The United Nations called it a "code red for humanity".