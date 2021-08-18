As Australia plunged into its wintry third wave amid the deadly Delta reign, a world away in Canada the mostly vaccinated Canucks are enjoying an endless summer with mostly minimal restrictions.

Having far exceeded its American neighbour, Canada has the eighth-highest vaccination rate in the world. More than 70% of people 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and almost 80% have received their first dose of the four vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Australia approved all four of these vaccines too, and is also home to 12 million fewer people than Canada. So what exactly did the Canadians do better than us?