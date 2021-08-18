AFR out I mean, we've known for a while that Joe Aston is a law unto himself. The AFR Rear Window columnist has delivered a withering response to Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's threat to block "egregious" Brazillian company JBS from a full takeover of Huon Aquaculture (in which Forrest has an 18.5% stake), unless it commits to better standards of environmental protection and animal welfare. After all, Aston points out, Forrest's fortune rests soundly on top of several billion tonnes of carbon emissions:

How is Australia’s richest man consistently allowed to burnish his green saviour complex while skimming over the plain fact his entire fortune is the product of massive pollution?

This question may well be directed at his colleagues -- there may be no publication as reliably sympathetic to Twiggy than The Australian Financial Review, whether it's cataloguing the "vindication" of his green hydrogen trials, or detailing how he is "defying sceptics to wrangle a green energy future".