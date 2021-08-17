After Jacinda Ardern’s thumping New Zealand election win in October, supporters hoped for a more ambitious agenda with the straitjacket of coalition government lifted. And sure enough, she has now tabled some bold policies which NZ Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney says amount to “a quiet revolution”.

Currently being debated is her unemployment insurance (UI) proposal. While details are still being hashed out, we know the scheme will pay laid-off workers 80% of their previous income for at least six months.

The Ardern plan will leave Australia one of only three OECD countries not to offer some form of temporary income replacement scheme, shunting all unemployed people on to the flat-rate JobSeeker payment.