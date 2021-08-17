Studies in futility Via The Australian:

In an address to the nation Joe Biden said the purpose for the war had been accomplished and it was time to leave. 'Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building.'

What possible reason could it have lasted so long, if that's the case? Why continue in the country after the scattering of al-Qaeda or the emergence of Islamic State? Why did it continue after the initial escape of Osama bin Laden? Or his eventual assassination in Pakistan? Why was the campaign called Operation Enduring Freedom?