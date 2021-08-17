As Taliban fighters broke through Kabul’s last defences and took control of Afghanistan’s capital city, residents received a WhatsApp message.

“The Islamic Emirate assures you that no one should be in panic of feeling fear,” one message said, according to The Washington Post. “Taliban is taking over the city without fighting and no one will be at risk.”

In the message, the Taliban listed WhatsApp numbers that residents could use to contact the "complaint commission", similar to a 000 service, to report looting or other “irresponsible” behaviour.