Mariam* is shocked by how quickly Kabul fell.

“In Kabul, it’s literally chaos," she said. "It happened so quickly that people didn’t even find the time to get to another country. We thought the city had at least two months. Then it happened overnight. It’s horrible."

Mariam has been lucky. She worked as an interpreter for Australian troops between 2016 and 2017. In March, two years after applying for a locally engaged employee visa (LEE), she arrived in Australia. She’d got out in time to escape the Taliban’s dramatic advance across the country. But she’s spent the past six months trying to bring her immediate family with her.