Dear Dr Kerry Chant,
This is just a note from a stranger to say thank you. While you don’t know me, you’ve become one of the most important people in my life.
Each day, without fluster, you anchor the next 24 hours, providing a number that dictates how we need to live. This week, though, I saw a hint of something more in your daily address. Still calm — but it was difficult to hide your concern. Could I hear a touch of fear too?
It was only a couple of weeks ago that the tally of new COVID-19 cases sat at two. And then you announced it was 22. Then 112. Then 172. Then 262. And then, in the blink of an eye, 415. Then 478. And we all know, deep down, that the trajectory is up.
“I cannot describe my concern level if we do not drive these cases down.’’
That’s what you as New South Wales’ chief health officer said on Sunday, and I’ve listened to you long enough to know you do not know how to embellish. You’re measured, always. Even yesterday, when you listed, with enormous empathy, the details of those who had been killed in 24 hours by this indiscriminate beast. Straight-talking. Sincere. An antidote to the screaming leadership that turns everyone off. And you turn up, no matter what. Don’t underestimate the importance of that to the rest of us.
Broken glasses, and you turn up. Imperfect hair. Missed family functions. God knows when you last saw your three kids. And I say that as I hold my own tight.
I’m sorry that so many are ignoring your advice. I’m talking about those at the beach. Out and about, because they can. Shopping! Why are those shops even open?
Your composure, no matter what is thrown at you by politicians and pundits, is remarkable. I envy that. Don’t you want to just call out the idiots who are pitting their ignorance against your decades of experience? Just once?
You must be dog-tired. And I don’t say that in the condescending way NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard suggested last week. But you can’t lead a response to a pandemic like this and not feel exhausted. Worried. Fearful. I can’t imagine you enjoying too many good nights’ sleeps.
Thank you. Because you’re not doing this for you. You’re doing it for us. And you just keep turning up. On days when numbers are good. And on days now, too frequently, when numbers are bad.
That must entail significant personal sacrifice. I know your mother-in-law has been making food for your family; I hope she’s a gourmet cook! And you told us how important your husband was to you — just after he got his first dose of AstraZeneca. He, and your three children, must miss you terribly. Thanks for doing that, for us.
Thanks for the message you delivered our teens too, the one where you didn’t have a clue what you wanted to do in life, and spent time working in a furniture shop and a pharmacy and even Mr Whippy. Our children need to hear that. And how it was only later that you settled on medicine. Thank God.
A bachelor of medicine and bachelor surgery in 1987. A master’s in health administration in 1992. A second master’s — in public health — in 1995. Your experience is an antidote to the craven misinformation being spread by many. The anti-vaxxers. Those opposing lockdowns. Those worried about 5G chips in their foreheads. The shoppers. The beach-goers.
You haven’t just arrived on centre stage. The time you spent in the pubic health unit of Sydney’s south-west area health service must have been invaluable. Plotting the state’s HIV strategy, early on, must have delivered superb negotiation skills. And you’ve served as deputy chief health officer, before taking the big job 13 years ago.
That experience is reassuring. So is the fact that you don’t play politics. You just tell us what we need to know: that daily number. And you try, in the most gracious and serious way, to tell us to treat this monster more seriously. It must have been difficult this week to read out that list of people who have had their lives cut short by COVID. Especially 15-year-old Osama Suduh, who also came from Sydney’s south-west.
Everyone says you’re a team player. But in this war, you’re out front and centre, copping the flak for those behind you. That’s been perilous some days; dangerous on others. But you keep turning up. Serious-faced. Genuine. An anchor in the day of hundreds of thousands of people who are falling in behind you.
I’d like to think I speak for so many of them. Thank you.
Nothing about “NSW Coalition’s” Hazzard or Berejiklian’s “handling” of her – as some sort of shield, for their political economy first “management” of Covid – and the way it’s spread from there? As if “If anything goes wrong it’s not our fault – we were just following Chant’s recommendations”?
Did “Qld Labor government appointee” Jeanette Young get a similar “letter” of thanks?
The Saturday Paper reveals how Killer Gladdly did not listen to Dr Chant’s advice, preferring to slavishly bend over for Clubs NSW, the AHA, the property council, the housing and construction industry. Morri$sin’s plan and Shredder Ruby’s plan was always different from Chant’s.
Inside the NSW plan: Now live with the virus
https://www.thesaturdaypaper.com.au/news/politics/2021/08/14/inside-the-nsw-plan-now-live-with-the-virus/162886320012267
Very good question, Madonna King has been somewhat less effusive about Dr Young who to my eye has been consistently clear minded and courageous in leading her public health responsibility.
But Young is “a Labor government appointee” – associations to which King is not a fan, and hasn’t been since back in the daze of her paid devotion to churning out Limited News Party propaganda at Rupert’s Brisbane Curry or Maul, under the editorship of husband Dave Fagan.
Beg to differ.
Her clanger about Astra-Zenica was one of the stupidest comments of the pandemic.
No small feat
The one supported by a couple of other experts in that 4 Corners episode on the mishandling of this pandemic?
I did not appreciate the way Mr Health Hazzard bullied Dr Chant in the parliamentary hearings last week. He is just another one of the appalling sub humans in the NSW Government. Dr Chant is Gold Class the rest of the elected government is POO Class.
Sadly, Chant was in charge when the Ruby Princess debacle unfolded and that damaged my confidence in her ability to deliver. Now, with what I term the Berejiklian-experiment, delivering Delta-Covid nation-wide I find no reason to adjust my view. NSW government, which this bureaucrat serves has always been the outlier in how to suppress the virus. Now we watch in horror as the case numbers surge, the deaths mount and NSW leaders seek to blame everyone but themselves for their soft, lite-touch, ‘it’s not that bad’ response. Truely tragic.
Hazzard made that decision not Chant, as did Dutton’s lying bastards when they let it land at all.
Agree with everything you’ve said Richard.
I too lost faith after the Ruby Princess debacle, and with the failed “let it rip” strategy of Delta .
I’d like to ask Dr Chant exactly how many victims have contracted the Delta variant through NSW but particularly Sydney’s major hospitals – and why, these places are NEVER listed on NSW Health website as Venues of Concern.
Someone, somewhere knows exactly how many people have been unintentionally infected because of health workers continuing to work while knowingly infected, putting at risk not hundreds, but many thousands of lives.
Is this why Berejiklian has stated yesterday that next week could see figures as high as 1000 per day?
A friend in Sydney last week received an email from her child’s Catholic High School advising parents to prepare for Remote learning to continue until the end of October, possibly November, and perhaps until the next school year (2022).
As if that wasn’t bad enough, two days later she received an email from the government department she works for… advising her that she will be continuing to work from home, until at least October, early November, possibly even longer!
This shows the NSW Government selectively advising certain cohorts of just how long the situation is likely to last.
Trouble is, they apparently think nobody else is entitled to receive the same .
Not good enough from any aspect, in my opinion.
There is an interesting and important difference between Dr Chant and Dr Young and between the two premiers: NSW messaging is loose, even vague while Qld’s is much more precise and clear. Do not leave home versus please try to stay at home; wear a mask at all times versus masks are an important blah blah. Only later did NSW get precise. I guess the medicos would have wanted precision but politicians were happier with loose messages of personal responsibility. Feeds into ideological differences between individual versus collective, enablement versus rules and money for facilitating versus money for services
Thanks Madonna. So many of us are grateful for Dr Kerry Chant and Dr Jeremy McAnulty and the team at NSW Health working so damn hard for all of us.